Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

