Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
