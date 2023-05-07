Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.