Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

