Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

