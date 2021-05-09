 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

