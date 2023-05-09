Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…