Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

