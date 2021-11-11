Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is fo…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It lo…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…