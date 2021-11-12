 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

