Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.