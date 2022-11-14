Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
