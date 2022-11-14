Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.