Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

