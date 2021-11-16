Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.