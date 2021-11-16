Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
