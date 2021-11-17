Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
