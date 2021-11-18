Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.