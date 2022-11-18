Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today.…