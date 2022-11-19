Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.