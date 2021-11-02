 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

