Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.