Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
