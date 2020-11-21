Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.