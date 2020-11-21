 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics