Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
