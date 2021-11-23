 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

