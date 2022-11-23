Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.