Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.