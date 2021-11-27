Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.