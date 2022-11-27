 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

