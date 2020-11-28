Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.