Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

