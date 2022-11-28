Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pred…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.