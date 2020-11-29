 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics