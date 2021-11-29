 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics