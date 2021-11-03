 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics