Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

