Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.