Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.