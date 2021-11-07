 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

