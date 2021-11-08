Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.