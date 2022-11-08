Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.