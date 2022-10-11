Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.