Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
