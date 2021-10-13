Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the …
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomo…