The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
