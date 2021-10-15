 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

