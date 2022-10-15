Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.