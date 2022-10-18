Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.