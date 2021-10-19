Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.