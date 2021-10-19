Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepar…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures t…