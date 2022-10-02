Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
