Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
