 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics