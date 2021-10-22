Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.